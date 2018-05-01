Pierce College hosts annual pet adoption event May 7-10

Visit Pierce College Fort Steilacoom May 7-10 and meet some of the cutest, most adorable members of the college. Veterinary Technology students are holding the annual pet adoption event on the fourth floor of the Cascade Building each day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is held in conjunction with National Pet Week in order to find adoptive homes for the dogs and cats that students have been working with for the past academic year.

Anyone interesting in adopting a dog or cat from the program must sign up in person at the adoption tables between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. All the animals are spayed or neutered, current on all vaccines and have identification microchips.

There is a $20 transfer of ownership fee for each animal. To learn more about the animals available for adoption this year, visit the Annual Pet Adoption Event web page.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.