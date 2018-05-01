Cratsenberg’s 3 Run Homer Helps Raiders Get Split

Pierce Raiders Baseball (10-5 NWAC West, 17-18 overall) left David Story Field feeling happy that they got a split by winning the twilight game, but they wish they had walked away with a doubleheader win. Pierce lost the opener 6-5 when Lower Columbia’s G.J. Hurst hits a game winning double in the 9th inning. Lower Columbia (12-3 NWAC West, 21-7 overall) knows now that they remain in a three team race for the NWAC West title over the next several weeks, and that tomorrow’s doubleheader at Pierce remains crucial.

The second game was clearly led by the Raiders. Pierce would take the lead in the 3rd inning with Rylan Cratsenberg (Federal Way, WA) 3 run HR and never look back. Nainoa Paragoso (Leilehua, Hi.) and Matt Scheffler (Kirkland, Wa.) would each have RBI singles in the 4th to add more runs. Rylan Cratsenberg (Federal Way, WA) would then hit an RBI triple to score Hudson Byorick (Auburn, Wa.). Cratsenberg (Federal Way, WA) would then score on a fielder choice.

Alan Vasquez (Kent, Wa.) (5-4) would complete the 2nd game with a seven inning complete game. Vasquez would give up two earned runs with four strikeouts. Even though Vasquez gave up more base on balls than in usual conference games, he was able to march out with a win.

The Raiders were in a battle in the opener. Matt Scheffler was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Ty Swanson (Federal Way, Wa.) was 1-4 with an RBI double. Jaryn Nakamoto (Alea, Hi.), Kyle Banister (Seatac, WA.), and Nainoa Paragoso (Leilehua, Hi.) all had RBI singles. Unfortunately, with the tie at 5-5, Hurst’s double ended up getting the win from Tyler Fox (Puyallup, Wa.) pitch.

Pierce pitched well in the first game with Dominic Agron (Covington, WA.) giving up four runs on six hits in his six innings. This includes four base on balls with a strikeout.

Sunday’s doubleheader starts at Mt. Tahoma H.S. at 1:00 p.m.. With a 30% chance of rain tomorrow, be sure to check Pierceraiders.com website or on twitter at @Pierceathletic1.

Source: Cratsenberg’s 3 Run Homer Helps Raiders Get Split. – Pierce College Athletics