Systematic Solutions

Submitted by Ken Karch, PE, MPH

Recent articles and responses in the Suburban Times on the issue of marijuana possession and sale brought to mind the article by Ken Warner, Dean Emeritus of the University of Michigan School of Public Health*, on the success of a systematic approach to smoking cessation. The attached chart shows how wars, depressions, popular articles, government reports, communication and tax policy changes, ad bans, Federal legislation, and state and local government actions, and social norms influenced per capita cigarette consumption in the US over the past 100 years.

From a per capita base of about 500 cigarettes per adult per year before WWI, the rate rose to over 4000 by 1963, and has since dropped to below 1200 currently.

The success of a concerted cigarette cessation program follows the success of prohibition efforts described by Mark H. Moore in the New York Times;

Both of these are the result of concerted efforts by governments, NGOs, private companies, and volunteer organizations, in the face of considerable public use and abuse.

And they follow a wide range of public health measures, including the removal of lead in gasoline and paint; eradication of many communicable diseases in the US, including typhoid and smallpox; control of many others, including polio, diphtheria, pertussis, and whopping cough; and the closure of thousands of TB hospitals. To say nothing of on-going efforts to control malaria, aids, Ebola, and others.

Moore’s conclusion is worth repeating:

“…Prohibition did not end alcohol use. What is remarkable, however, is that a relatively narrow political movement, relying on a relatively weak set of statutes, succeeded in reducing, by one-third, the consumption of a drug that had wide historical and popular sanction…”

*Warner, Kenneth E. Warner, Smoking Health to Smoking Powers, Findings, University of Michigan School of Public Health, Volume 33 Number 2 (April, 2018). Moore, Mark H., Actually, Prohibition was a Success, New York Times Archives, 1989.