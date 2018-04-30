Systematic Solutions

Submitted by Ken Karch, PE, MPH
Recent articles and responses in the Suburban Times on the issue of marijuana possession and sale brought to mind the article by Ken Warner, Dean Emeritus of the University of Michigan School of Public Health*, on the success of a systematic approach to smoking cessation. The attached chart shows how wars, depressions, popular articles, government reports, communication and tax policy changes, ad bans, Federal legislation, and state and local government actions, and social norms influenced per capita cigarette consumption in the US over the past 100 years.
From a per capita base of about 500 cigarettes per adult per year before WWI, the rate rose to over 4000 by 1963, and has since dropped to below 1200 currently.
The success of a concerted cigarette cessation program follows the success of prohibition efforts described by Mark H. Moore in the New York Times;
Both of these are the result of concerted efforts by governments, NGOs, private companies, and volunteer organizations, in the face of considerable public use and abuse.
And they follow a wide range of public health measures, including the removal of lead in gasoline and paint; eradication of many communicable diseases in the US, including typhoid and smallpox; control of many others, including polio, diphtheria, pertussis, and whopping cough; and the closure of thousands of TB hospitals. To say nothing of on-going efforts to control malaria, aids, Ebola, and others.
Moore’s conclusion is worth repeating:
“…Prohibition did not end alcohol use. What is remarkable, however, is that a relatively narrow political movement, relying on a relatively weak set of statutes, succeeded in reducing, by one-third, the consumption of a drug that had wide historical and popular sanction…”
David Anderson says
You are right Ken – and the other Ken – that a systematic approach works whether it’s King County’s recent ban on chewing tobacco at Safeco Field, or the decision the Lakewood City Council should make with regards marijuana.
It’s a matter of modeling, not meddling.
“Comprehensive smoke-free policies reduce youth smoking prevalence, initiation and uptake” (Gutman, as cited below).
Consider the impact when government assumes its proper role – comprehensively partnering with family, school and community at all societal levels, including policy-makers, all potential influences on the likelihood of substance use – in protecting and safeguarding the quality of life, education and welfare of its citizens, choosing to govern well even over, and more than, what the people want.
If you must choose, implies Carl H. Neu, Jr., president of New and Company and director of the Center for the Future of Local Governance, opting for ‘the big picture’ through “exercising wisdom, judgment and courage (is) to be (good) stewards of the quality of the community’s future.”
Take seat belts for example.
In a paper entitled “Social Norms and Attitudes About Smoking,” Majorie Gutman, Ph.D., wrote “instituting even an unpopular policy may decrease a risky health behavior and eventually alter social norms and attitudes. Seat belts were not especially popular when they were first mandated by the U.S. Department of Transportation in 1984 and many people resented having to buckle up every time they got into a car. Nevertheless, auto manufacturers complied with the law by installing seat belts, and many people began to use them. Several years after the law went into effect, seat belt use increased, as did positive attitudes about them, bolstered perhaps by evidence confirming the number of lives they saved.”
Similarly, observed Gutman, “the increasingly negative trend in youth attitudes (with regards tobacco) appears to reflect a broader societal shift among adults and policy-makers.”
Policy-makers’ clear, unambiguous and unequivocal position on a matter – as a ban on retail marijuana would be, a decision to that end already reached by the Clover Park School District Board and the Lakewood Planning Commision – impacts behavior, wielding influence especially upon youth and contributing to the likelihood that kids will quit.
Modeling matters whether it is the message delivered by policy-makers or the example set by major league baseball players.
It was the “National Spit Tobacco Education Program,” as illustrated by Gutman, which significantly “shifted social norms and attitudes by engaging major league baseball players in decreasing their own use of spit tobacco, and more broadly its use by youth and the public. The premise was that the widespread use of spit or smokeless tobacco by major league baseball players ‘normalized’ or ‘glamorized’ its use, especially among young people who looked up to professional athletes.”
Government – including the elected representatives of city councils – has a vested interest in partnering with organizations such as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation which has as its “mission to improve and make a demonstrable difference in health and health care for all Americans.
“Studies show that policies that make tobacco use less appealing have the greatest chance of reducing tobacco use,” (Gutman).