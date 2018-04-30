Steilacoom Town Council May 1 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of April 17, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #107433- #107441 in the amount of $166,858.72
- Approval of Claims Checks #107498 – #107554 in the amount of $319,035.42 and Manual Check #107426 – #107432 & #107443 &107451 in the amount of $7,651.34
- Changes to Personnel Regulations-Extended Medical Leave (AB 2852)
- Set public hearing date – Kaser Short Plat appeal (AB 2854)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase 2 (AB 2850) (Resolution #1161)
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- Action Items
- Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase 2 (AB 2850) (Resolution #1161)
- Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
- Pioneer Park Fence Reconstruction, Bid Award (AB 2847)
- New Items
- Interlocal Agreement – WSH (AB 2853) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
Leave a Reply