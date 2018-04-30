The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council May 1 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, May 1 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of April 17, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #107433- #107441 in the amount of $166,858.72
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #107498 – #107554 in the amount of $319,035.42 and Manual Check #107426 – #107432 & #107443 &107451 in the amount of $7,651.34
    4. Changes to Personnel Regulations-Extended Medical Leave (AB 2852)
    5. Set public hearing date – Kaser Short Plat appeal (AB 2854)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase 2 (AB 2850) (Resolution #1161)
    2. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
  6. Action Items
    1. Preliminary Plat of Norberg Estates Phase 2 (AB 2850) (Resolution #1161)
    2. Final Plat of Tasanee (AB 2851) (Ordinance #1583)
    3. Pioneer Park Fence Reconstruction, Bid Award (AB 2847)
  7. New Items
    1. Interlocal Agreement – WSH (AB 2853) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

