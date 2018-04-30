First Annual Society Soiree is a Triumph

TACOMA, WA – On Thursday, April 26th, guests stepped back in time to 1888 during the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County’s first annual Society Soirée. Held at the beautiful historic Temple Theatre, attendees enjoyed a night of vintage clothes, cocktails, psychics, parlor games, dancing, music, and fabulous food.

Keeping with the theme of 1888, the year of the Society’s founding, the photo booth sponsored by Mud Bay was well stocked with Victorian props to properly set the mood.

The Itty Bitty Kitty Committee Kitten Cuddle Corner and Positive Approach Puppy Cuddle Corner further set the gala apart, as guests were able to snuggle Society rabbits, kittens, and puppies.

Sponsored by Columbia Bank, the Ozzie Fuhrmann Swing Band struck up the music, playing peppy tunes from the 1880’s and early 1900 Victorian era. Davies Pearson, P.C. also covered the coat check, so attendees could dance the night away unencumbered.

After a moving presentation about the tremendous work being performed by Humane Society staff and volunteers during the KIRO 7 emceed event, guests enthusiastically raised the paddle!

As part of the raise the paddle, the Society announced that a new wrap was going to be placed on “Rover,” one of our signature vehicles. Anyone who gave at $2,500 could have a picture of their dog, cat, bunny, etc. included on this new wrap. If you are interested in having your best friend added to the “Rover” wrap, please email.

More than $100,000 was raised during the event and will support the 11,000 pets in transition served by the Humane Society each year! Thank you to everyone who made the first annual Society Soirée a resounding success!

For more information, please visit www.thehumanesociety.org.