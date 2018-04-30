DuPont Historical’s “Cherry Blossom Tea” Another Great Success

Submitted by Lee McDonald
The DuPont Historical Society’s 2018 Annual “Cherry Blossom Tea” Saturday, April 28th was a great success! Held once again at Chloe Clark Elementary, this year’s theme was: “History’s Mysteries, Myths and Legends of DuPont and Beyond”. Commentator and historian Karen Haas shared over 100 years of mysteries, humorous happenings and songs. Vintage fashions from the museum collection helped bring history to life. All proceeds benefit the DuPont Historical Museum. Many thanks to the Tea Team, Sponsors, table hosts, volunteers and our wonderful community for supporting the Museum who make it possible to celebrate DuPont’s unique history.
Program commentary by Karen Haas
Music by Debi Reinhardt
Fashions courtesy of the DuPont Historical Museum and Karen Haas
