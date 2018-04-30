Curran Orchard Insect Classes/Apple Trap Party

Submitted by CORE

Learn how to combat the dreaded apple maggot, coddling moths and other insects at a free class taught by Master Gardener Bill Horn at the Curran Apple Orchard Park barn on Saturday, May 5th.

The insect class will take place from 9am to 10am followed by volunteers hanging “sticky” apple traps throughout the orchard from 10am to noon. Volunteers should wear old clothes, gloves and closed toe shoes. Help is also needed carrying branches to the dumpster and distributing wood chips. Great opportunity for community service hours!

The orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive W, University Place. For more information, contact apples@curranappleorchard.com .