College board to vote on operating budget allocations

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges will take up fiscal year 2019 operating budget allocations to the state’s 34 community and technical colleges at its regular business meeting May 3 at 8 a.m. The board will also consider 2018-19 tuition rates for in-state and out-of-state students.

The Washington state Legislature allocated $757 million to the community and technical college system for operating costs in fiscal year 2019, which begins July 1, 2018 and ends June 30, 2019. The board’s vote will distribute those funds to the colleges based on the system’s funding model and any provisos set by the Legislature.

Also on the agenda is approval of two bachelor’s of applied science degrees:

Realtime Reporting: Court Reporting and Captioning at Green River College (Auburn)

Early Childhood Education at Lake Washington Institute of Technology (Kirkland)

The board will hold a study session May 2 at 1 p.m. Members will discuss the 2019-21 operating and capital budget requests to the Legislature, the 2019 budget allocation to the colleges and statements of need four applied bachelor’s of applied science degrees. The degree proposals are:

Teacher Education at Lower Columbia College (Longview)

Applied Management at Pierce College (Lakewood and Puyallup)

Applied Management at Tacoma Community College

Teaching at Wenatchee Valley College

The study session will be preceded by an executive session to review a public employee.

The meetings will be held at Peninsula College’s Longhouse (House of Learning), 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd. in Port Angeles. The State Board’s agenda and background materials are posted at the State Board’s website.

Both meetings, with the exception of the executive session, are open to the public.