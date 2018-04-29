History in the Classroom: the Historic Artifact Project

Submitted by Marianne Bull

On the beautiful spring evening of April 26, many of the 7th grade students from Pioneer Middle School who were on winning teams for the annual Historic Artifact Project descended with parents and siblings upon the Museum. Enjoying their own displayed exhibits, they also toured the rest of the museum, photographed the view from the patio and nibbled on light refreshments including cookies baked by SHMA volunteers and punch.

The event celebrated the top 12 teams who created exhibits and essays based on artifacts chosen from an array provided by the Museum. Their task was to make an argument for why their particular artifact was important to the history of Steilacoom – which they did with interactive engagement, essays, creativity in presentation and often, humor. They had to develop skills in building teamwork and doing research. Initially the students did a peer vote to pick the top 30 of the 60 exhibits created, and then a team of SHMA judges went to Pioneer school to choose the top 12 to be on display at the Museum.

Pete Franklin, president of SHMA, welcomed everyone and several SHMA board members were available to chat with parents and students, including Roger Johansen, Jan Lucas, Phil Lynch, and Barb Kurtz. Marianne Bull and Randi Slatten who were part of the judging team were also on hand. Certificates were given out to the students by Pioneer teachers Myranda Jolly, Stanley Blanchard, Hiedie Vaccaro, and Kylie Martin. Many comments were heard from the visitors such as “We never knew what all was here in this building! ” to students who “wanted to tour the Orr Home again” because they remembered how “cool” it was when they came through on their 4th grade tours as younger students. This Building History in the Classroom project has proven to be a very successful partnership, benefitting all involved.

The public is invited to view these exhibits at the Steilacoom Historical Museum on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through May 24th. The museum is located at 1801 Rainier Street in Steilacoom.