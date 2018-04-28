Walker and Witt awarded Steilacoom Schools Leadership Award

Pierce County Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) presented Community Leadership Awards to individuals and organizations who make significant contributions to both schools and our community. Steilacoom Historical School District No. 1 recognized Joint Base Lewis McChord (JBLM) School Liaison Office (Aundrea Witt and Antoinette Walker) for their commitment to the students, families and staff of the district.

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud that over 40% of district students are military-connected. A strong partnership with Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) School Liaison Office enables the district to respond to the variety of issues impacting military-connected students. The School Liaison Office (SLO) works with families prior to arriving in the Pacific Northwest to aid in the interface with local school districts. Support is provided to the families as they transition to and from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, in the form of providing information, making referrals, educating families and offering personal support. This partnership assists the district in the registration/enrollment of primary students and enrollment, course counseling, and scheduling for secondary students.

Other examples of the SLO’s support includes (1) the addition of two Military Family Life Counselors who provide direct services to students and families K-12; (2) supporting our new incoming families by providing information and connecting them with our district teams to respond to their needs; and (3) participation in numerous district events and activities.

The JBLM School Liaison Office serves as the primary advisor to base Commander/command staff on matters relating to public schools/Homeschool and School Support Services.

Superintendent Kathi Weight stated, “Aundrea and Antoinette are amazing partners. The Steilacoom Historical School District appreciates their commitment and dedication to our students.”

Aundrea and Antoinette accepted the award from Dr. Weight and the District Executive Team on Friday, April 27, 2018, at the WASA meeting in Fife, WA.