2018 Watersheds Small Grants Program announced

Pierce County is partnering with the City of Lakewood, watershed councils, local organizations and agencies to fund a small grants program supporting projects improving habitat and water quality in Pierce County.

The small grant programs are currently available in the three local watersheds: Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands, Chambers-Clover Creek, and Puyallup-White River. Individual grants are funded up to $2,500.

All grant applications are due May 15, 2018. The following grants are for specific watersheds.

Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Environmental Grants

This grant is for nonprofit organizations, schools, teachers and individuals that want to enhance water quality and habitat in the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. Pierce County and the City of Lakewood fund this grant. The total amount available is $20,000.

Lu Winsor Memorial Environmental Grants

Nonprofit organizations, schools, teachers and individuals that want to improve water quality and habitat in the Key Peninsula-Gig Harbor-Islands Watershed can apply for this grant. Pierce County has partnered with the Peninsula Light Co. and the Greater Gig Harbor Foundation to provide up to $25,000 in grant awards.

Puyallup River Watershed Environmental Grants

This grant is directed toward nonprofit organizations, schools, teachers, businesses, and individuals that want to enhance water quality and habitat in the Puyallup-White River Watershed. This program is new this year thanks to a partnership with the Industrial Stormwater Community of Interest. Up to $20,000 in grants will be awarded.

Past projects supported by these grants include planting native plants, removing invasive plants, stream clean-up events, nature-based education school camps, citizen science, outreach to shoreline property owners, rain garden installations and rain barrel workshops.

More information, applications and watershed boundaries are available at www.co.pierce.wa.us/sgp.