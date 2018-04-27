Workshop lays out Social Security Disability basics

Most of us expect to live long, healthy lives. So when a disabling injury or illness occurs, it can trigger a range of unsettling emotions and fears – not only for the person with the disability – but also for family members and friends.

Social Security Disability is intended to provide some degree of financial support by providing a basic income when a long-term disability happens. Pierce County’s Aging and Disability Resources will host an informational presentation to help navigate through Social Security Disability. The free event is Monday, May 7 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at The Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian in Puyallup. RSVP’s are not required and refreshments will be served.

Public Affairs Specialist Kirk Larson with the Social Security Administration is the guest presenter. Larson brings over 25 years of experience and knowledge working with the program.

The May 7 presentation will provide a broad understanding of the program including:

How to qualify and apply for benefits

What happens when an application is approved

How to appeal denials

Who can receive benefits on a person’s earnings record

What people should know about receiving disability benefits

When Medicare coverage starts for Social Security disability beneficiaries

The CDC estimates that 1 in 5 Americans has a disability. Over 900,000 individuals with disabilities live in Washington state. The majority of individuals with disabilities are between 18 and 64 years old, the prime working years. That puts a tremendous strain on everyone.

“People don’t think to turn to Social Security Disability or are confused about the benefits,” said Aaron Van Valkenburg, Pierce County Aging and Disability Resources manager. “This is an opportunity to get clear information about the application process, disability benefits & employment or re-employment incentives in a candid forum.”

Of the 60 million individuals receiving social Security benefits, about 9 million are workers with disabilities along with about 2 million dependents. Most recipients of the disability program receive between $700 and $1,700 per month. The average for 2018 is $1,197. However, there are many variables that will impact what a specific individual receives.

Aging and Disability Resources is a program of Pierce County Human Services. The goal of ADR is to help older adults and individuals with disabilities remain safe and independent in their own home. ADR also works closely with caregivers, families, neighbors and community members in providing services, resources and support so that people can age in place. For more information about ADR and the services provided please call (253) 798-4600.