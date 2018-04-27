TCC’s Phi Theta Kappa Earns Top 100 Spot

Last week officers from TCC’s chapter of community college honors society Phi Theta Kappa attended the international PTK conference in Kansas City, Missouri. Here’s what advisors Theresa and Tomas Ramos have to say:

“For the first time that we can remember, TCC’s Chi Gamma Chapter of PTK earned a spot in the top 100 chapters. In addition, our chapter was acknowledged as one of the top 35 chapters (out of 1300 chapters globally). This is all due to the hard work of our students on their Honors in Action and College Project.”

Congratulations to Chi Gamma Chapter officers Ash Greene, Sharon Jang, Jeniffer Peeples, and Emerson Rensink — and to all of our outstanding Chi Gamma Chapter members!