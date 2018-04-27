Steilacoom Town Administrator April 27 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 1, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 14, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – May 9, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 3, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Seasonal Workers:

The Town is currently advertising for seasonal workers for our Summer Camp program. The announcements are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Farmers’ Market Coordinator:

The Town is currently advertising for the Farmers’ Market Coordinator position. Applications are available at all Town buildings and on the Town’s official website.

Noncompliance Notices:

Seventeen (17) Notices of Noncompliance letters were sent to residents this week. They included four (4) notices for junk vehicles in the residents’ yard but visible from the street, five (5) notices for storing a boat and/or trailer on the right-of-way; six (6) notices for storing cars on the right-of-ways; one (1) notice for staring a camper on the right-of-way; and one (1) notice covering both a mobile home structure being used for storage and a travel trailer being stored on the right-of-way.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Our designated location is the Town’s Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM. No liquids or sharps please.

Gun Locks:

In partnership with Project Child Safe, the Department of Public Safety is providing gun locks to Town residents. One (1) lock per address may be obtained at Public Safety during normal business hours.

Safety and Security:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed right-of-way maintenance around guard rails, drainage ways, and other structures; applied pesticides to weeds growing through sidewalk cracks and sprayed noxious weeds along public right-of-ways and other public open spaces; graded and gaveled the unimproved section of 7th Street adjacent to Gove Street; and worked with the contractor on 1st Street.

1st Street Project:

The contractor installed the first manhole near Champion Street and will begin actively installing sewer pipe next week.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked extensively with the contractor on the Marietta Court to Steilacoom Boulevard boring project; performed utility disconnections and reconnections for nonpayment; completed the annual bucket truck inspection/testing; worked with the contractor on the 1st Street Rehabilitation Project; installed a temporary power in the Tasanee development; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric crew with the Marietta Street bore project; completed the Consumer Confidence Report and posted it to the website; completed the Water Use Efficiency Report and submitted it to the Department of Health; performed inspections on 1st Street Project; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew took advantage of the nice weather and focused on mowing the various parks and public facilities. Additionally, they installed a sign stand at the Community Center for the rain garden; applied pesticides to weeds in flower beds; nd performed other buildings and grounds maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Pierce County in partnership with the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association and the Town of Steilacoom continue their speaker series with the following presentations at the Steilacoom Community Center:

Children of War

Fri., May 11 @ 2 p.m.

Ursula Scott, a retired school counselor and former teacher born in Berlin after WWII, addresses a broad subject that applies to all regions and nations that have ever been at war. Ursula’s talk focuses on children fathered by Russian soldiers who were born in Germany after WWII. What happened to those children?

White Privilege: The Other Side of Racial Inequality

Fri., June 8 @ 2 p.m.

Sociology professor Teresa Ciabattari leads an interactive conversation that explores what white privilege is and provides tools for learning how to address it. Participants will gain knowledge and resources to foster inclusion and racial justice in their own communities.

Pierce Conservation District – Rain Garden Workshop:

Rain Garden Workshop – May 2 – 6 PM – Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388. Free.

Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom 2018 Bike Rodeo:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Bikes will be inspected to ensure they are in a safe working condition or may need adjustments. A Public Safety Officer will check bike helmets for proper fit and condition. Each child will then proceed through six stations, such as signals, braking, dodging obstructions, looking back safely. All biking children will then receive their “Bike Rodeo” safety certificate. A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available if needed.

Steilacoom Garden Club Plant Sale:

The Steilacoom Garden Club will be holding their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 12th from 9AM to 5 PM in the court area across from the Bair Bistro on Lafayette Street. They will have perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs, and vegetable/herb starts as well as decorative pots for Mother’s Day gifts.

Vendors include the ever popular Laur’s Shabby Chic, Barb’s Broken Heart Art and George’s Unique Birdhouses. Contact Barb at Barb@pski.org if you’re arena vendor who specializes in items that support “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle. Repurpose.”

Still looking for a few select vendors who create herbal products (like soap); keep bees or make things from bees’ wax; create baked goods or jellies using herbs; knit using natural, undyed wool; do chainsaw art.