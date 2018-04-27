Pierce Softball Changes Sophomore Night to May 10

Pierce College Softball is finally getting caught up on rainouts thanks to the great weather this week. Unfortunately, the meteorologist’s are saying that this Saturday (4/28) could have a lot of rain in it. Pierce is scheduled to play a home game against Shoreline C.C. on Saturday. As a result, we have changed the Sophomore Night to Thursday, May 10th.

The game is a doubleheader at Heritage Park in Puyallup at 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.. The game on May 10th is a makeup day from a doubleheader that was rained out on April 7th. The Raiders will end up having the first games with Highline in Des Moines on Tuesday, May 8th and then turn around and play the end of their regular season games on Thursday, May 10th.

The Raiders will host Skagit Valley on Wed., April 28th at 4:00 p.m. in a doubleheader at Heritage Park this week that is a makeup game from April 9th. Pierce is currently ranked #11 in the RPI heading into the game with 14 games left this season. The Raiders would need to be #16 in RPI heading into the tournament in Spokane on May 18th.

