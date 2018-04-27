New Chick-fil-A celebrates with unique First 100 Road Trip on May 2

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Chick-fil-A Franchise Owner Jason Davies will open Lakewood’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant on May 3 and will celebrate with a special May 2 grand opening Road Trip – transporting up to 100 participants on a service-focused field trip around the area in order to earn a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals.

The new location at 5429 100th St. SW is the second Chick-fil-A restaurant to open in Washington within a month following the April opening of the Covington location and becomes the 10th in the state since Chick-fil-A first arrived in 2015.

Chick-fil-A Road Trip Celebration

Chick-fil-A’s First 100 campouts have given away more than $34 million in free food through 2017 and continue to be the chain’s signature event to celebrate the opening of a new location. However, this Chick-fil-A grand opening celebration will not involve any overnight activities. Instead, up to 100 eligible participants, 18 years and older, can start gathering shortly before 6 a.m. on May 2 to register and immediately participate in the grand opening event.

Designed to be an impactful experience on many levels, the First 100 Road Trip will take participants around the Lakewood area on a chartered bus while spending approximately seven hours being engaged in service opportunities that mirror Davies’ commitment to having a positive impact on the community where he’ll do business. The group will return to the new Lakewood restaurant around 4 p.m. to continue the celebration. Participants will be awarded with a digital offer card loaded with a one-year supply of free Chick-fil-A meals (52 meals with each consisting of a Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, medium Waffle Potato Fries and a medium beverage) about 5 p.m.

Registration will be held at the restaurant that morning from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., May 2, or until 100 eligible participants are reached, whichever comes first. If more than 100 people are onsite when the line opens at 6 a.m. on May 2, a drawing will be held to randomly select 100 guests who will participate in the event which will last until approximately 5 p.m. The community event is open to guests residing in specific zip codes surrounding the restaurant. A list of eligible zip codes and event rules can be found at thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com/News/Future-Openings.

About Franchise Operator Jason Davies

Becoming a Chick-fil-A Operator is no small feat with the company receiving some 40,000 applications yearly for approximately 100 franchise opportunities. Davies, who moved to the Lakewood area almost four months ago with his wife, Jeul, spent almost seven years on the chain’s corporate staff leading openings for franchise owners across the country. Davies holds a master’s degree in education from Ball State University and worked in education administration and hospitality before joining Chick-fil-A. In his role helping franchise owners open new locations, Davies realized the Chick-fil-A franchise operator role fit his entrepreneurial goal of owning a business where he could have a positive impact on his employees, customers and community. He and his team are thrilled to be part of Chick-fil-A’s Washington expansion and bring the brand to Lakewood.

“After helping support Chick-fil-A franchise owners across the country as they opened their restaurants, I’m grateful and honored to have the opportunity to open the doors of my own location in Lakewood,” said Davies. “We’re not just in the chicken business — we’re in the people business. Our goal at Chick-fil-A Lakewood is to provide a remarkable experience for every customer, every time, by serving food our guests can truly feel good about eating, providing sincere hospitality and being a good neighbor.”

Restaurant Details

The 4,626-square-foot Bridgeport & 100th Chick-fil-A restaurant features a:

traditional heritage restaurant interior design that showcases handmade, authentic materials for a vintage-inspired interior, including a large gathering table made from reclaimed wood, subway tiles, and a light fixture made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles.

two-story interactive indoor play area for children and free Wi-Fi.

drive thru with two ordering lanes and screens to enable customers to move quickly into a single lane for payment and pickup.

dining room with seating for 130.

full-service menu with a variety of healthy options and breakfast until 10:30 a.m., and will be open from

6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Like all Chick-fil-A locations, it will be closed on Sunday to provide a day of rest and time with family and friends for team members.

Chick-fil-A in Washington

The Lakewood Chick-fil-A restaurant becomes the 10th Chick-fil-A location in Washington and the fifth within 25 miles of Tacoma. Chick-fil-A first opened in the state in April 2015 at Northeast 8th Street in Bellevue. A total of 140 new Chick-fil-A locations are expected to open this year across the country, creating more than 13,000 new jobs. Find more information on the Lakewood Chick-fil-A restaurant at www.facebook.com/cfalakewood.