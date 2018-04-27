Help Rotary package 50,000 meals in one day

Submitted by Sally Porter Smith

Please join Rotary for a food packaging event that will benefit people throughout Pierce County. You do not need to be a Rotarian to participate and we look forward to working with our neighbors to help our neighbors. Our shifts start at 7:45 a.m. at the Hotel Murano in the Pavilion. On line registration is one click away: www.volunteersignup.org/9PBYW

Additional questions, please contact Sally Porter Smith at sallypor789@gmail.com. Hope you’ll join us in making a difference in our community.