Dance Theatre Northwest at Narrows Glen April 28th

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Saturday, April 28th, 2018, at 7:00 PM DANCE THEATRE NORTHWEST’s Regional Performing Company & Guests will present a free spring concert at Tacoma Narrows Glen. Excerpts from their latest repertoire which includes pieces from the “Authentic Voices” show recently presented at the Tacoma Museum of Glass are on the lineup. Classical and contemporary ballet, Broadway style jazz, and tap dance will be presented. Featured performers include Katherine Neumann, Oceana Thunder, Neil Alexander, Emma Young, and Phoebe Holland.

With the intent of serving the community through the art of dance, Dance Theatre Northwest has created innovative community partnerships and collaborations with numerous organizations in the community. The company reaches thousands of children and seniors each year through its Arts Are Education and Art Inspires Art programs.

Kirk-Stauffer and the company have been recognized widely for their contributions and have been funded continually to produce special events. Only last year, DTNW was recognized by the City of University place for “30 years of Artistic Excellence and Outstanding Service to the Community.” DTNW has also received multiple awards for cultural diversity and artistic excellence. Dance Theatre Northwest has also received recognition from the Pierce County Arts Commission with the Margaret K. Williams arts award in 1998, from Dance Magazine, and from Access Broadway of New York.

Narrows Glen is located at 8201 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98406. Phone (253) 564-4770. Admission and parking are free and the facility is handicapped accessible. For more information, contact at (253) 778-6534. Visit DTNW’s Website at www.DTNW.org for more performance times and information or call 253-778-6534.

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Vinyasa Yoga, Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at

2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466

Phone (253) 778-6534 Website www.DTNW.org