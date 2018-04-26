Westside Story – You Are Invited To Dinner

You are invited to dinner. Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare (GLMH) is hosting their annual dinner and community fund raising program.

Mark your calendar. Get set. Having fun and helping others is a sure bet if you attend Greater Lakes Vision of Hope Fundraiser on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, starting at 5:30p. The event will be held at McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College located at 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499.

The event is open to members of the public. That’s you. You may have not thought about it, but you are a “public”.

THERE IS NO CHARGE. My previous four words can be summed up with one tiny word, FREE. In order to plan for you, an RSVP to Margueriter is required by May 4, 2018.

The evening includes a buffet, hosted bar and socializing, followed by a brief presentation at 7:00p. Sure, after sharing information about the good works Greater Lakes has accomplished in our community they are going to ask you to consider making a donation. The Greater Lakes fundraiser is a no pressure soft request for financial support and it is a fun evening.

Donations will benefit Greater Lakes programs designed to support clients in an effort to keep them moving down the path to recovery.

A list of Greater Lakes programs includes:

Homeless Outreach (PATH). Lakewood COPS co-responder team. (A Lakewood Police Officer teams up with a social worker to help during police contacts with citizens suffering from mental illness.) Adult Outpatient Treatment. Child and Family Therapy. Inpatient Recovery Center. Residential Treatment and Substance Use Disorder Treatment Programs. Emergency Needs Fund.

For a most enjoyable evening, consider joining friends, neighbors, and making some new friends by attending the Greater Lakes Annual Dinner and Fundraiser.

Questions? Contact Ms. Marguerite Richmond, Development Director, T: 253-620-5184 or via email.