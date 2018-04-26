Sound Transit Hilltop Tacoma Link Utility Work Starts Soon

Sound Transit is prepping to start light rail construction in the third quarter of 2018. In the meantime, the City of Tacoma will be working with contractors to relocate some street and underground utilities.

This work will involve relocating power poles, underground duct banks, conduit and pipes. All of the work will take place in the city right-of-way, but if a contractor needs to temporarily close access to your driveway, or temporarily shut off service, you’ll be contacted in advance by the utility company conducting the work.

Who’s doing the work?

CenturyLink – Moving underground duct bank and conduit.

Puget Sound Energy – Relocating underground gas lines.

Tacoma Public Utilities (Power) – Moving power poles and installing new distribution lines overhead. Planned outages will require communication and coordination.

Who should I contact if I have questions?