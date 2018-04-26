Rebuilding Together South Sound to transform 26 homes

Tacoma, WA – Rebuilding Together, a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing that provides low-income homeowners with critical home repairs, will have its annual National Rebuilding Month this April. Nearly 40,000 volunteers will serve in more than 1,600 affiliate-led rebuild projects throughout National Rebuilding Month.

Our community affiliate, Rebuilding Together South Sound will host volunteers to complete 26 major home repair and safety modification projects throughout the South Sound on National Rebuilding Day.

Throughout April, Rebuilding Together affiliates nationwide and volunteers will serve veterans, older adults, low-income families with children and victims of disaster by providing them with a variety of critical home repairs, including: flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping and other major home rehabilitations. The repairs are provided free of charge to the homeowners who, often faced with diminishing resources, must choose food and medicine over critical home repairs — choices that, over time, can lead to crumbling foundations, dangerously sagging roofs and windows and doors that can’t be securely shut.

According to the Tacoma-Lakewood Consortium Consolidated Plan for 2015-2019: low-income homeowners represent 37% of homeowners in the City of Tacoma. Of very low-income homeowners (those living at or below 50% of Area Median Income), 54% had significant home repair needs, such as lack of complete plumbing or kitchen facilities. Of extremely low-income homeowners (living below 30% of AMI), 65% had significant home repair needs. 100% of the clients we serve are below 50% of AMI.

National Rebuilding Day engages volunteers in a concerted effort to complete repairs on homes, nonprofit facilities and community spaces to bring immediate, transformational change to communities across America on the same day. For Rebuilding Day 2018, Rebuilding Together South Sound thanks and is partnering with the following sponsors to provide the critical home repairs our community needs: City of Tacoma, Targa Sound Terminal, BECU, City of Lakewood, Sears, Booz Allen Hamilton, Columbia Bank, Fairwood Community United Methodist Church, Gray Lumber Company, Patriot Fire Protection, Puget Sound Mortgage Lenders Association, Lane Powell, Niagara Bottling Company, Tacoma Public Utilities, TOTE Maritime, Umpqua Bank, Walsh Construction Group, Absher Construction Company, BCE Engineering, PCS Structural Solutions, TCF Architecture, Camcal and Probuild.

For more information on National Rebuilding Month, visit rebuildingtogether.org/nrm and follow #RebuildingMonth on social media.

About Rebuilding Together:

Rebuilding Together is a leading national nonprofit in safe and healthy housing with more than 40 years of experience. Together, with our corporate and community partners, we transform the lives of low-income homeowners by improving the safety and health of their homes and revitalizing our communities. Rebuilding Together’s local affiliates and nearly 100,000 volunteers complete about 10,000 rebuild projects nationwide each year. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogether.org.

About Rebuilding Together South Sound:

Rebuilding Together South Sound addresses the community need of safe and affordable housing in Pierce and South King Counties by providing no-cost home repairs and home safety modifications for low income homeowners who are disabled, elderly, or are families with children in the home. The larger objective of our work is to preserve the existing affordable housing stock as well as the neighborhood fabric of our local communities. Our mission is to bring volunteers and communities together to improve the homes and lives of low income homeowners. Our vision is a safe and healthy home for every person.

Rebuilding Together South Sound was established in 2001 as an affiliate of Rebuilding Together Inc., the largest nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to home repair and rehabilitation. To date, we have worked in 800 homes and nonprofit facilities, provided approximately $7 million in repairs aided by 9,200 volunteers giving 96,000 hours of their time. Learn more and get involved at rebuildingtogetherss.org.