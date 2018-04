Little Church invites you to Make A Difference! Saturday, April 28, 2018, 8:30 AM – Noon. We are located at 6310 Motor Avenue SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Make A Difference Day is an opportunity to serve together with our community. Do community projects. Put belief into action. Strengthen our community. Simply, get involved!

Visit www.lcop.ws and sign up today! Or call 253.588.6631 for more information.

The Love of Christ Compels us to Make a Difference.