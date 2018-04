The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Monday, April 30, 2018 at 7:00 p.m., in the Mt. Rainier Conference Room, 3rd Floor, Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington. The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss 2019-2020 goal setting, and any other such business as may come before the City Council. Read agenda at the City’s website.