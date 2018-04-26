Free community forum Sat. Apr. 28, Pierce County Homelessness

Tacoma, WA – This Saturday, April 28, those who live and work in Pierce County are invited to attend a free community forum at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center on the topic of “Facing Pierce County Homelessness: Creating HomeFULLness.” Hear from business, civic and community leaders and participate in discussion panels during multiple sessions. All sessions are free and open to the public. The community forum runs from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM.

Panels will focus on how the community can more rapidly house the homeless, decrease the number of homeless, and mitigate the costs in Pierce County. The forum will provide information about affordable housing options, current services, effects on the health care system, youth homelessness, racial inequity, and organizing the community to address homelessness.

Homelessness is increasing at a steady rate in Pierce County. The causes are many and varied, including impacts from rising rents and unchanging wage rates. This growing population includes people who have experienced medical or other financial emergencies while living close to the margin of their income.

Keynote speaker Pamela J. Oakes will emphasize what the community can do to respond to the growing homelessness crisis. Oakes is a leader in Strategic Planning and Engagement at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. She has consulted with top corporations in the areas of diversity, change management, employment and gender equity, and personal empowerment. Larry Seaquist, former Washington State Representative, and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards will participate in panels, along with city and county housing authorities, non-profit leaders, and other community experts. Washington State Historical Society will present an exhibition exploring the adversity and triumph of everyday Americans during the 1930s, and comparing the struggles of the 1930s with those faced today.

Homelessness impacts all of us. This is an opportunity to learn more. Leave feeling inspired and galvanized to move toward homeFULLness.

This free public forum is organized by the League of Women Voters Tacoma-Pierce County, American Association of University Women’s Tacoma chapter (AAUW), National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Tacoma chapter (NAACP 253 ), and Restoring the American Dream – Tacoma (RAD). It is hosted by the Washington State Historical Society.Sponsors include Key Bank, Rotary Club of Tacoma North, Molina Health Care, and Associated Ministries.

The Tacoma Convention Center is located at 1500 Commerce St., Tacoma WA 98402. Check this site for parking, light rail and other directions: tacomaconventioncenter.org/parking-directions. There will be a concession cart on-site, and attendees can visit the many nearby restaurants during intermission.

Registration is not required but is suggested; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/facing-pierce-county-homelessness-creating-homefullness-tickets-44228531729.

Event schedule, speakers and panelists:

10:00 AM, room B-C, Facing all our homeless: Strategies to increase homeFULLness in Pierce County

Where we are, where we could go. An overview of our current emergency, visions for change, and an agenda for action.

· Tess Colby, Manager, Community Services Division, Pierce County Human Services

· Guest Panel

· Larry Seaquist, Moderator

11:15 AM, room B-C, Keynote Speaker: Pamela Oakes, Associate Program Officer, Strategic Planning and Engagement with the U.S. Programs Team of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Introduction by Cassandra Mitchell, Corporate Responsibility Officer for Washington, KeyBank.

11:45 AM, room A, Hard times in Hooverville: Homeless settlements during the Great Depression exhibit and lecture.

See a traveling exhibit produced by the Washington State Historical Society exploring the adversity and triumph of everyday Americans during the 1930s, and comparing the struggles of the 1930s with those faced today. Personal experiences illuminate the broader themes of the exhibit, enlightening audiences about how people lived during these difficult times.

· Gwen Whiting, Lead Curator, Washington State Historical Society, Speaker and Exhibit Curator

· Susan Rohrer, Director of Statewide Outreach, Washington State Historical Society, Moderator

11:45, room B-C, Closing the affordable housing gap

Affordable housing demand and supply; and creative ways to house more people

· Daniel Murillo, City of Tacoma Housing Division

· Bryan Schmid, Pierce County Affordable Housing

· Mark Merrill, Shared Housing

· Jill Severn, Quixote Village

· Theresa Power-Drutis, New Connections

· Amanda deShazo, Executive Director, Affordable Housing Consortium, Moderator

11:45 AM, room D,Addressing homelessness throughout the community

Ways to organize the community to respond effectively to homelessness

· Anaid Yerena, Professor, University of Washington Tacoma

11:45 AM, room 315, Road to Nickelsville

See this screening of a film portraying the development of Nickelsville tent camp in Seattle (approximately 2004) and participate in a discussion with the director.

· Diane Tilstra, RAD, Moderator

1:15 PM, room A, Health Care and Homelessness

Effects of homelessness on the health care system and on the health of people experiencing homelessness

· Neal Roger, Individual

· Kyle Davidson, Pierce County ACH

· Jacques Colon, Health Equity Coordinator, Public Health Dept.

· Jorge Rivera, Director, Community Engagement, Molina Health Care

· Dr. Nathan Schlicher, St. Joseph’s Hospital ER

· Karen A. Johnson, PhD, Moderator

1:15 PM, room B-C, Racial inequity in homelessness

How racial inequity feeds into homelessness and how it can be addressed

· Presentation of SPARC report:

o Raphael Hartman & Klarissa Monteros, Assoc. Ministries

· Discussion:

o Valorie Crout, Assoc. Ministries

o Nick Bayard, REACH

o Dexter Gordon, UW Tacoma

o Adriane Wilson, Activist

o Kimi Irene Ginn, Interim Director – Vibrant Schools, Moderator

1:15 PM, room D, Coordination of services for people experiencing homelessness

How services are currently delivered in the private, non-profit and governmental systems; and how coordination can be enhanced

· Peter Ansara, Director, Pierce County Human Services

· Charlie Gray, Pierce County Housing Authority

· Michael Yoder, Associated Ministries

· Denny Hunthausen, Catholic Community Services

· Erica Azcueta, Program Manager, City of Tacoma Homelessness Program

· Michael Mirra, Tacoma Housing Authority

· Sherri Jensen, Workforce RISE

· Dominique Hardeman, CRC

· James Pogue, Comp Life Resources, Moderator

1:15 PM, room 315, Homeless youth

How homeless youth are identified and what services are offered to them. Review the issues surrounding youth homelessness that differ from what adults experience.

· Dave Frederick, The Coffee Oasis

· Terese Carroll, Detective, Tacoma Police Dept., Juvenile Unit,

· Michele Harrison, McKinney Vento Program

· Shameka Williamson, REACH

· Che Smith, Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County

· Marilee Hill-Anderson, Sumner School District, Moderator

3:15 PM, room B-C-D, Leadership in the community to address homelessness

A conversation among elected officials

· Victoria Woodards, Mayor, City of Tacoma

· Connie Ladenburg, Councilmember, Pierce County

· Cynthia Stewart, President, League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County, Moderator

3:15 PM, room B-C-D: Audience participation exercise

4:00 PM, Adjourn