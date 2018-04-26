Firsts for Franke’s Follies include Humorist Dorothy Wilhelm on May 17

Tacoma, WA – There’s a secret to enjoying the golden years, says humorist Dorothy Wilhelm. If she’s in a really good mood, she plans to share the secret with attendees at Franke’s Follies, when she encourages them to Let The Sunshine In at the annual fundraiser for Franke Tobey Jones on May 17 at 11:30 at the Tacoma Yacht Club. Franke’s Follies is an annual event to raise money for Franke Tobey Jones’ Community Programs; Wellness, Senior University and the Point Defiance Ruston Senior Center which serves primarily mid to low-income seniors.

This is a year of firsts: the first year the event will be a lunch and the first year it will be held at The Tacoma Yacht Club – or at any location other than Franke Tobey Jones. Another first, Wilhelm will be getting into the spirit of the event by offering a copy of her brand new book, Let The Sunshine In, which will be available only to attendees of this event. The book is created specifically for this event for donors who give $100 or more. Dorothy Wilhelm will happily autograph the books and even inscribe distinctive personal messages. Her handwriting is pretty nearly illegible but you can’t have everything.

For more than three decades, Dorothy Wilhelm has been acknowledged by her editors, readers, fellow broadcasters and audiences nationwide as an expert on finding humor in unlikely circumstances for people enjoying their second fifty years. Her popular newspaper column has appeared in The News Tribune, The Olympian and various papers nationally for more than a quarter of a century. She has now turned her attention to humor and joyful living for the second fifty years for audiences across the country.

For more information, please call Terri Vickery at Franke Tobey Jones 253.752.6621 or email her at tvickery@franketobeyjones.com. Note: Dorothy Wilhelm is available for interviews.