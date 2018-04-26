Clover Park School District superintendent set to retire

LAKEWOOD — In an executive session following the April 23 board meeting, the Clover Park School District Board of Directors accepted the retirement of Superintendent Debbie LeBeau.

LeBeau has served as the district’s superintendent since July 2008 and her retirement is effective Aug. 30, 2018.

“Debbie LeBeau has served our students, staff and community well. She worked extremely hard and has led the district and its students with perseverance, determination and dedication. While we are disappointed she is retiring, we are grateful for 10 years of strong leadership from her,” said Marty Schafer, President of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors.

Doug Kernutt, who is currently serving as the district’s executive director of student support, will begin as interim superintendent on July 1. Prior to the 2017-18 school year, Kernutt worked in the district from 2007 to 2014, as the administrator for human resources (2007-12), and deputy superintendent (2012-14). He served the Centralia School District from 1993 to 2007, nine years as the assistant superintendent and five years as superintendent.

The board will announce its plan and schedule for recruitment of a new superintendent at a later date.