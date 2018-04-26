Broadway Center and UWT present "Clybourne Park," May 4-12

TACOMA, WASH. – Broadway Center and UW Tacoma team up this spring to present “Clybourne Park,” a darkly humorous drama exploring issues of race and real estate in America. The play is directed by Marilyn Bennett and features a local cast and crew comprised of community members and UW Tacoma students. Performances run May 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m., and May 6 at 3 p.m. Tickets are free for UW Tacoma students and $15 for the general public, and are on sale now.

Winner of both the Tony Award for Best Play (2009) and a Pulitzer Prize (2011), Bruce Norris’ “Clybourne Park” imagines the circumstances after Lorraine Hansberry’s groundbreaking play, “A Raisin in the Sun”-New York Drama Circle’s Best Play of 1959-immediately after the play, and fifty years later, in 2009. As race and real estate collide in a series of emotional, explosive, and at times shocking confrontations, “Clybourne Park” challenges our notions of how far we have come toward true racial acceptance.

“Clybourne Park” contains adult material, language, and themes.

Ensemble members:

Nikkia Atkinson (Francine/Lena) UWT ‘1

Joanadene Howard (Betsy/Lindsey) UWT ’19

Deya Ozburne (Bev, Kathy), local actor; Affiliate Artist, Toy Boat Theatre

Mark Peterson (Albert/Kevin), local actor

Jed Slaughter (Russ/Dan), local actor

Jason Sharp (Karl/Steve), local actor

Charlie Stevens (Jim/Tom/Kenneth), Rogers High School, ’19

Production Team:

Marilyn Bennett, Director; Founding Artistic Director, Toy Boat Theatre; Adjunct Faculty, UW Tacoma

Lydia Valentine, Assistant Director; Faculty member, Seattle Girls’ School

Kait Mahoney, Stage Manager, local theatre artist

Jillian Lee, Assistant Stage Manager, local theatre artist, UWT ’15

Michael Kula, UWT SIAS Faculty Liaison

Deaf Character Resource: Melanie Gladstone; local theatre artist, teacher of the deaf

Design Team:

Nic Olson, Scene and Lighting Design; Artistic Director, New Muses Theatre

Dylan Twiner, Sound Design; local theatre artist, faculty, Charles Wright Academy

Naarah McDonald, Costume Design; local theatre artist, owner, Productivity Parlour

Toy Boat Theatre companymembers run from emerging theatre makers to seasoned pros. The company has engaged in several community and university collaborations, and favors unpretentious yet literate plays that make an honest emotional connection and explore issues that hold up as the central focus of a production.

Tickets to Clybourne Park are free for UW Tacoma students and are on sale now to the general public for $15. UW Tacoma students may reserve free tickets in advance by visiting BroadwayCenter.org and using promo code UWTFREE, or can claim their free tickets on the day of the show with their student ID. To buy general tickets, call the Broadway Center Box Office at 253.591.5894, toll-free 1.800.291.7593, online at BroadwayCenter.org, or in person at 901 Broadway in Tacoma’s Theater District.