Planned development district public hearing rescheduled

A public hearing previously scheduled for Thursday, April 26 about a planned subdivision to be built on the 12000 block of Gravelly Lake Drive SW has been rescheduled at the request of the applicant.

The new public hearing date is May 18 at 11 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood.

The development, known as Harwood Glen Planned Development District, proposes subdividing 7.01 acres into 19 single family lots with associated open space. The property in question is located at 12404 and 12502 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW. The existing house on the property will be demolished and site improvements, frontage and landscaping will be required as part of the proposal.

Applicant Entitle Fund Two LLC is using a Planned Development District process to develop the site, as allowed under Lakewood Municipal Code (18A.40.500). This is the first time a planned development district has been used by a developer in the city.

One of the requirements of this designation is that a development must include superior design. That means the development project must demonstrate optimal land use planning and contain a combination of elements that exceed the requirements for conventional development, to include:

Additional landscaping

Additional open space

Use of native vegetation

Lot placement: the homes in the proposed development have views of open space, not backs/sides of other homes/

The development demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship through the use of: Low Impact Development standards, water re-use, use of renewable energy, minimal disturbance of existing environmental features on lots

Use of pedestrian and bike facilities

Incorporating valuable design elements including: open space features, paving/walkways, exterior fencing materials or exterior façade or building architecture techniques known to raise the value of homes. Other valuable design elements will be evaluated if they are clearly outlined within an application as elements intended to make the project superior.

The proposal calls for lot sizes ranging from 10,000 gross square feet to 19,700 gross square feet. Currently the developer has set aside 20 percent of the 7.01 acres for open space. Main access to the new housing development is being proposed off Veterans Drive.

Read the full Determination of Non-Significance here. To see preliminary plans for the plat, site plan and landscaping plan, jump to page 84 of the Determination of Non-Significance.