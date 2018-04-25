Pierce County Sports Tourism Grew 20 Percent in 2017

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission

Pierce County enjoyed another successful year in sports tourism, bringing 20 percent more visitors to the area for amateur sporting events in 2017. And the future looks bright. From 2015 to 2021, local venues have or will host at least one national-level sporting event each year.

“The Pacific Northwest is a place of unparalleled beauty and opportunity to host premier sports championships at an unforgettable level,” said Dean Burke, executive director of Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission (TSSSC).

This week TSSSC launched a new website, TacomaSports.org, which highlights Pierce County’s rare natural platform: A mountain. A city. And a sea. “With this one grand stage, we’re ready to serve an array of events and create lasting experiences for everyone involved,” Burke said.

The website showcases the active, vibrant and healthy lifestyle in the South Sound, inspiring sporting event organizers, athletes and locals alike. Features include a list of sports venues and host hotels, a sports-themed blog, local parks and recreation opportunities, a calendar of events, and athlete stories that exemplify the spirited and competitive community.

Major Sport Events on the Horizon:

? SEVENTY48 human-powered sea race: June 11, 2018

? MATE International Underwater Robotics Competition: June 21-23, 2018

? USA BMX Lumberjack Nationals: Aug. 24-26, 2018

? USA Gymnastics Charity Choice Invitational: Feb. 15-18, 2019

? USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships: December 2019

? NCAA Division 1 Cross Country Western U.S. Regional: 2020

? U.S. Amateur Four-Ball: May 22-26, 2021

Check out the full calendar at tacomasports.org/events.

2017 Tacoma and Pierce County Sports Tourism by the Numbers:

? 48 amateur sports events recruited, managed and /or supported by TSSSC

? 149,791 event spectators; 36,705 event participants

? $12.1 million in direct spending

? $20 million in total economic impact

TSSSC’s new website was developed in partnership with JayRay, a creative services and strategic