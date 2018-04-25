Peak season fares for Pierce County Ferry start May 1

Peak season fares start May 1 for Pierce County Ferry passengers. The base fare for vehicles up to 22 feet in length will increase from $18.35 to $23.85. Fares for seniors and disabled persons with vehicle will increase from $15.25 to $19.80. Value Pass, vehicle passenger and walk-on fares are the same year-round.

Use of non-peak season tickets is not allowed once peak season begins. Riders can request refunds through May 10 at www.piercecountywa.org/ferryfeedback. Peak season ends Sept. 30.

From 2014 to 2017, monthly ferry ridership averaged 19,554 during peak season and 14,255 during non-peak season.

Visit www.piercecountywa.org/2201/fares to see a full list of fares.