Fernanda Cruz named Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month for April

Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month for April 2018 is Fernanda Cruz. Fernanda is a committed leader at Clover Park High School. She’s described as caring, involved and driven and is a strong mentor to younger students. She is a member of the school’s ASB, and involved in several school clubs that provide students with support so they can be successful students.

As a senior, Fernanda knows how important it is to be connected to services that can help her be a successful after high school and as college student. She has been a dedicated Advancement Via Individual Determination (also known as AVID) student for the past three years.

Fernanda’s first language is Spanish; however, it only took two years for her to become fluent in English. She has challenged herself with five different, year-long Advanced Placement classes ranging from English and social studies to science. She has often landed on the honor roll throughout her time at Clover Park High School.

Congratulations Fernanda.