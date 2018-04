The City of University Place will host its 4th Thursday Happy Hour Business Meet UP at Anthem Coffee (3609 Market Place W #101) from 4-6 pm on April 26. Relax at the End of the Day with your Neighbors and Business Peers. Enjoy a casual setting providing an opportunity to unwind with other University Place business folk and residents. Check out Anthem’s food and drink offerings – light appetizers provided, beverages available through a no host bar.