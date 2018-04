The Council voted 5-2 to appoint Lloyd Oaks to serve as the Position 4 judge on the Pierce County District Court bench.

Oaks has extensive military judicial experience and currently serves as a Deputy Prosecuting attorney. He will succeed Judge James Heller, who has retired. Oaks was chosen from a field of four finalists.

The appointment will be in effect through December 2018. All District Court positions are up for election in November.