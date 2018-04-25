Bates Technical College President Lin Zhou signs contract at board meeting

TACOMA, Wash. – From immigrant to college president, Dr. Lin Zhou will sign her two-year employment contract as president of Bates Technical College at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 30, 3 p.m. at South Campus.

Zhou and her husband Jason emigrated from Beijing, China in 1999, both only speaking English they learned in school. She enrolled in English as a Second Language at Lake Washington Institute of Technology, and quickly excelled. She earned her associate degree in computer science and network technology, and later worked at LWIT as a technical aid.

“I am proud to say that a technical college is where my American Dream journey started,” said Zhou. From there, she earned her master’s degree in business administration from City University, and a doctorate in education from Oregon State University. In 2017, she attended Harvard University’s Institute of Educational Management program.

Having worked in several management-level positions at both LWIT and Bates, including associate dean of extended learning, director of a branch campus, dean of instruction and executive dean, Zhou most recently served as Bates’ vice president for institutional effectiveness and student success.

“It’s amazing how education can change a person’s life,” said Zhou. “I never imagined that one day I would work in higher education. I am here today because education really works. Washington state community and technical colleges lead students to greater opportunities. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve and lead Bates, and to provide our community with high quality education.”

In a historic first, Zhou is the first female to lead the college, and the first female Chinese immigrant in Washington state to serve as president of a public two-year college. For more information, go to www.bates.ctc.edu/BatesPresident, or call 253.680.7100.

