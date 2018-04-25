$300,000 Grant from KeyBank Foundation Funds Opportunity Academy at UWT

TACOMA, WASH. — A $300,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation to the University of Washington Tacoma will support the development of a new UW Tacoma Opportunity Academy in UW Tacoma’s Center for Career Development & Education.

“The KeyBank Foundation is built on the premise of transforming communities by ensuring thriving students, a thriving workforce and thriving neighborhoods,” said Brian Marlow, KeyBank South Puget Sound Market President. “One of our priorities is to fund academic programs that help students achieve, which is why we are delighted to support this new Opportunity Academy.”

The Opportunity Academy will be a cornerstone program within the career development unit, with two major focuses. The first is to provide students with more opportunities to incorporate professional development and financial wellness alongside their academic work, through an expanded slate of workshops, networking activities and information sessions. The second is an enhanced focus on increasing internship opportunities for students and employer outreach aimed at building great workplace experiences for UW Tacoma students, as a vital part of their overall educational experience.

“The grant will help us expand the scope of our internship activity,” said Dawn Williams, Assistant Director for Career Development & Education. “It will also help us create more opportunities for students to participate in internships and other work-based learning experiences. It will help us build and expand a strategic understanding of our many existing relationships with employers throughout the South Sound.”

