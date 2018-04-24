Walk Tacoma’s Nihonmachi (Japantown)

Tacoma, WA – Take a guided tour of Tacoma’s historic Nihonmachi (Japantown) with historian Michael Sullivan, and writer Tamiko Nimura on the Walk Tacoma, Tacoma’s Japantown Walk. The free, one-mile walk will be held on Wednesday, May 2 from 5:15 – 6:30 p.m. It will start at the top of the UWT stairs at S. 19th and Jefferson Ave, and end with a social at the Children’s Museum of Tacoma hosted by the museum and the Mad Hat Tea Company.

Between the 1880’s and the 1940’s, immigrants created a vibrant Japantown in downtown Tacoma. The neighborhood extended from S.17th (Union Station) to S. 11th, between Pacific Ave. and Market St. It included a hotel, shops, restaurants, places of worship, and a Japanese Language School. Walk the historic neighborhood and learn about the significance of these historic downtown locations. Leaders Michael Sullivan and Tamiko Nimura have done a large amount of research on this historic neighborhood, and together they have created a free phone app of the walking tour for iPhones apple.co/2zrNb8M and for Android bit.ly/2yLbpxq.

This year, the Children’s Museum of Tacoma will be partnering with Downtown On the Go to provide an activity for children at all of the Walk Tacoma events to encourage families to participate. Along the route, children will have the opportunity to complete a Japantown Walk photo Bingo card.

The Walk Tacoma Series, sponsored by MultiCare and the Puyallup Watershed Initiative Active Transportation Community of Interest, is a six event walking series held on the first Wednesday of the month, from April through September. The fun, themed walks, now in their ninth year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Register for the walk series on the DOTG website or sign in at the beginning of each walk.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.