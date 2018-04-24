Nationally Recognized Summer STEM Program Coming to Lakewood-area location

Lakewood, WA – Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment camp program, is coming to the following locations:

Cascade Christian McAlder Campus the week of July 23 – July 27, 2018 . Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape.

. Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape. Cherrydale Primary School the week of July 16 – July 20, 2018 . Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape.

. Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape. Lowell Elementary the week of June 25 – June 29, 2018 . Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape.

. Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape. Central Avenue Elementary School the week of July 9 – July 13, 2018 . Regional program sponsors include Community Foundation of North Central Washington and Duck Tape® brand duct tape.

A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame (NIHF), in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in Grades K-6 to find their “inner inventor” by learning the process of innovation. Using hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning; builds resourcefulness and problem-solving skills; and encourages entrepreneurship — in a fun and engaging environment.

Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of our nation’s most brilliant inventors — the NIHF Inductees. This year’s Fast Forward curriculum features several video challenges from these Inductees encouraging children to be confident in their ideas and explore their innovativeness. These hands-on activities include:

Optibot™: Campers will launch into the future with their own Optibot — a small self-driving robot that senses changes in light.

Robotic Pet Vet™: Throughout this module, campers nurse their robotic puppy back to health and design and build dog parks as they hammer out ideas for the best park attraction.

Mod My Mini Mansion™: Campers will dream up and design their very own futuristic smart home filled with gadgets, LEDs, technology and innovations!

Stick To It™: Campers will invent something new every day as they explore what it is like to be a physicist, engineer and entrepreneur. Young innovators will invent, make and craft solutions to real-world challenges by building their own prototypes and discovering that anything is possible.

At the end of the program, each camper will bring home two personalized robots! Learn more about this year’s all-new curriculum.

All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves more than 140,000 students every year and partners with nearly 1,700 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to find a camp near you, visit campinvention.org.

About Camp Invention:

Camp Invention is the only nationally recognized summer program focused on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and the spirit of invention. Through hands-on programming, Camp Invention encourages children entering kindergarten through sixth grade to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum inspired by some of the world’s greatest inventors. Since 1990, our education programs have served more than 1.3 million children, and 125,000 teachers and Leadership Interns.