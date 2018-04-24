Fort Steilacoom Park road closure, improvement updates

Lakewood was fortunate to receive a number of grants, donations and allocations which have helped us update aging infrastructure within Fort Steilacoom Park, as well as improve new areas of this 340-acre jewel.

We hope everyone has enjoyed the newly paved trail around Waughop Lake and the adjacent parking lot. Soon you’ll be able to reserve one of our new picnic shelters and enjoy the benefits of our sport field improvements.

Additional improvements began today on the main entrance into the park, which will have a significant impact to our visitors. This short-term inconvenience will result in a new road through the park (good bye potholes!) making your ride much smoother.

The city’s goal is to use its resources as efficiently as possible. As such, the road into the park is closed from Dresden Lane to Waughop Lake to allow the contractor to expedite the job and complete the construction as soon as possible. We anticipate the project taking just under two months to finish.

Access to the parking lot near the baseball fields will remain open for the majority of the construction period.

The new temporary entrance to the park will be from the southeast section of the park at Angle Lane and Elwood Drive. Drivers are asked to please obey the posted 10 mph speed limit, and pedestrians should use caution as cars will now be traveling down a road that previously didn’t see heavy vehicle traffic.

Also note that construction of a new soccer field and paving the soccer field parking lot off Angle Lane is ongoing, so some portions of the road near the city’s park maintenance buildings may be closed at times for safety.

The playground, restrooms and RC fly area will remain open, but the associated parking lots will be closed during construction. Please use designated parking areas instead.

Construction of a new pavilion is also underway near the playground, so use caution when in the area.

Please keep an eye out for informational signage with project updates and please remember to use caution when driving or walking in the park. If you see people driving in an unsafe manner or crossing into closed construction areas please call 911.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work to improve your city.