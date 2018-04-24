All moms get half-off general admission at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Saturday, May 12

TACOMA, WASH. – Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium honors and celebrates all moms with half-price general admission on Saturday, May 12.

And a trip to Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is a wonderful way to spend quality family time.

There’s always something new to see and do at the zoo.

The weekend of May 12-13 brings the seasonal Grand Opening of the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater live-animal show, and of the family-favorite Budgie Buddies exhibit.

Dozens of ambassador animals share the stage with talented zookeepers during the Wild Wonders show, which showcases many of these species’ natural behaviors and leaves the audience with steps each person can take to help care for the world’s environment.

At the Budgies’ exhibit, these colorful Australian birds fly right up to zoo guests’ hands to dine on seeds from special sticks. Dozens of the flashy little creatures flit and flutter in their special aviary.

And all around the zoo, there are hundreds of animal species to see – many of them endangered – goats to feed, camels to ride, and an antique carousel on which to take a spin.

Most activities are free with zoo admission or membership. There are small fees for feeding budgies, buying goat food, and carousel spins. There also is a charge for the camel rides, which are weather dependent.

Zoo hours are 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.