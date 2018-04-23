Wanted: Friendly families to host international students

Pierce College is seeking caring, big-hearted families willing to participate in a cross-cultural exchange by hosting international students from around the world. International students attend classes at Pierce College Puyallup and Fort Steilacoom. These students have traveled from around the world to attend classes and look to their host families to help them learn about and experience American culture.

“Participating in a cross-cultural exchange is a unique experience,” said Pierce College International Education Homestay Coordinator Ashley Chambers. “Instead of traveling the world, the world comes into the home, livens it up a little bit and creates new memories. Host families experience the joy of learning about a new culture while helping students acclimate to a new place.”

Host families can participate in short or long term hosting programs, and receive a stipend to help cover expenses.

In order to participate in this cross-cultural exchange, host families must:

Live within a 45 minute bus ride, with no more than one transfer, to the Fort Steilacoom or Puyallup campus;

Furnish a private room, including a bed, bedding, desk, lamp and clothing storage;

Provide three meals a day, including a home-prepared dinner that the host eats with the student;

Provide use of a washer/dryer; and

Commit to providing a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

Each family member must be on board with hosting, and family members 18 years and older must pass a background check. Families will also participate in a home visit, provide references, and attend an orientation. To become a host family, please call 253-964-6593 or email homestay@pierce.ctc.edu.

Reprinted with permission. See original story on the Pierce College website.