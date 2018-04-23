Volunteer at Lakewood’s 16th Annual Parks Appreciation Day

Submitted by Nikki York

Join us on Saturday, April 28 from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at one of our many park sites. The beautification projects completed by volunteers during this annual event have made a difference in our community park system. We count on volunteers just like you to help prepare Lakewood’s parks for the spring/summer season.

The City of Lakewood Park Appreciation Day project sites are:

Fort Steilacoom Park (8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA) —we will be restoring our historic cemetery markers, planting flowers, paint gate to lake, fence work at the dog park, and doing restoration around the new Waughop Lake trail.

American Lake (9222 Veterans Dr SW, Lakewood, WA) – weeding, painting, ivy removal, bark in beds, cleaning the swimming beach and West Pierce Fire will be doing underwater cleaning in our swim area.

Wards Lake Park (2716 84th St S, Lakewood, WA)– replacing playground chips, trail maintenance, invasive ivy removal, and restroom painting.

Springbrook Park (12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood, WA) – Preparing the beds for the growing season, building soil/compost bins, community garden plantings, Clover Creek Stewardship projects, and park cleanup.

Hope to see you on Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 9:00 am. – Noon. Bring your garden gloves and tools.

To register yourself, your family, service organization, school or church group, please fill out this form and send it to nyork@cityoflakewood.us.