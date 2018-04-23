UPS’s 2018 Senior Art Show April 25-May 13

TACOMA, Wash. – University of Puget Sound’s Kittredge Gallery opens its annual Senior Art Show Wednesday, April 25, with a reception starting at 5 p.m.

The Class of 2018 exhibiting artists include: Kiri Bolles, Megan Breiter, Ian Chandler, Stephanie Clement, Sam Crookston Herschlag, Walker Edison, Ally Hembree, Emily Katz, Sequoia Leech-Kritchman, Monica Patterson, Jarrett Prince, and Mairan Smith.

The Senior Art Show is Puget Sound’s annual exhibit of studio-based senior thesis projects by studio art majors. This year’s 12 seniors have produced a diverse collection of work, addressing themes such as vulnerability, identity, relationships, environment, and craft.

The artists’ theses, both individually and collectively, exemplify many of the university’s core values as a liberal arts institution, including a rich knowledge of self and others, aesthetic appreciation, and intellectual curiosity.

On the whole, the show encourages viewers to consider one’s place—whether that be within one’s own body and identity, within a global community, or any space in-between. The show is the culmination of the 12 artists’ undergraduate work at Puget Sound, and collectively represents thousands of hours of dedication, discovery, learning, and honing of craft.

The exhibition opens with a public reception in Kittredge Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the free event.

Kittredge Gallery serves as a teaching tool for the Department of Art and Art History, and as a cultural resource for both the university and the community at large, exhibiting work by noted regional and national artists. Exhibits and talks are free and open to the public.

