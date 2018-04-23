Road project on section of Canyon Road East starts April 25; two weekend closures scheduled for May

A Pierce County project to improve Canyon Road East between 192nd Street East and Frederickson Industrial Park Road East will begin April 25. The bulk of the work is expected to be complete by the fall.

This section of Canyon Road East currently has two lanes in each direction. The road will be widened to accommodate a new two-way left turn lane.

Crews will also add concrete curbs and gutters, install street lighting, add a combination of concrete and porous sidewalks, resurface the road from 192nd Street East to 187th Street East, and add storm drainage facilities.

A new traffic signal system is expected to be activated at the Canyon Road East and 184th Street East intersection in late 2018. Final paving and striping is expected to be completed in Spring 2019.

“These improvements are being made to enhance safety and relieve traffic congestion,” said Brian D. Stacy, P.E., Planning and Public Works county engineer.

Traffic impacts

Starting April 25, crews will begin installing erosion control measures, construction fencing and construction signage.

Tacoma Rail will close Canyon Road East from 192nd Street East to 176th Street East for two weekends in May while it upgrades two rail crossings. The first closure will run from 7:30 p.m. on May 4 to 6 a.m. on May 7. The second closure will run from 7:30 p.m. May 11 to 6 a.m. May 14.

Local business access will be maintained during the weekend closures. A detour will take motorists from 192nd Street East to 38th Avenue East to 176th Street East. A map of the detour route is available at www.piercecountywa.org/crp5666. Motorists can contact Tacoma Rail at (253) 396-3161 with questions about the closure.

The bulk of construction on Pierce County’s project will begin after May 14. Motorists should expect significant traffic impacts on weekdays throughout the project. Motorists may want to consider taking 192nd Street East to 38th Avenue East to 176th Street East throughout the project to avoid the work area.

Both southbound lanes will be open on weekdays between 4:30 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Lane restrictions may be in place outside of these hours.

Both northbound lanes will be open 5 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays to support the morning commute. Northbound traffic may be reduced to one lane outside of these hours.

Nighttime work may be needed throughout the project. Alternating one-way traffic may be needed on 184th Street East, 187th Street East and 189th Street East during working hours.

Miles Resources is the contractor. The construction cost is approximately $2.5 million. It is funded with County Road Funds.

A project webpage is available at www.piercecountywa.org/crp5666.