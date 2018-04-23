Joint Base Lewis-McChord day, evening and late-night demolitions training April 24-27

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct day, evening and late-night demolitions training Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 12:01 a.m. through Friday, April 27, 2018, Midnight using Demolitions.

One JBLM unit, is scheduled to conduct day, evening and nighttime training with demolitions during the above identified timeframe. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday through midnight Thursday. Expect demolitions training during the day, evening and nighttime hours.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.