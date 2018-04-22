Washington’s Public Defender Crisis – Panel Discussion at UW Tacoma

TACOMA, WASH. — The mounting crisis in funding of public defense in Pierce County and Washington will be the subject of a panel discussion at the University of Washington Tacoma.

The headlines are alarming: “The human toll of America’s public defender crisis,” “A ‘Constitutional Crisis’ in Missouri’s Public-Defender System,” “Public Defender Meltdown in Louisiana.”

The challenges of an under-funded public defense system are present here in Washington, according to Pierce County Councilman Derek Young from Gig Harbor (“State must pay up for public defenders, pronto,” The News Tribune, January 7, 2018.)

“Washington is near the bottom in funding trial court public defense,” said Young. Washington’s counties, according to Young, are struggling with mounting costs of providing public defenders. “Twenty three states fully fund trial court public defense carried out at the local level. Most states provide more than 50 percent of the cost. In Washington, however, the Legislature has appropriated just 4 percent of the cost, leaving counties with the rest of the tab, regardless of the ability to pay,” said Young.

The panel discussion, entitled “Funding Public Defenders: An Unfunded Mandate?” is organized by the School of Interdisciplinary Arts & Sciences’ Division of Politics, Philosophy & Public Affairs. Panelists will include Washington State Senator Steve O’Ban, Pierce County Councilman Derek Young, Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of Staff Dawn Farina, Pierce County Legal Assistant (and UW Tacoma graduate) Kanani Palafox, Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin, and Mary Kay High, the Chief Deputy of Pierce County’s Department of Assigned Counsel.

The discussion will be introduced by Salvador A. Mungia, a partner at Tacoma law firm Gordon Thomas Honeywell, and moderated by Dr. Sarah Hampson, UW Tacoma assistant professor of political science. In addition to spotlighting problems with Washington’s funding of the public defender system, the organizers hope the night’s conversation will generate concrete proposals for change.

What: Panel Discussion – Funding Public Defenders: An Unfunded Mandate?

When: April 26, 2018, 7 p.m.

Where: University Y Student Center Room 303, 1710 Market St., Tacoma, Wash.

Cost: The event is free and open to the public; advance registration is requested.

To register: events.uw.edu/defenders