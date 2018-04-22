Roadway repairs bring overnight lane and ramp closures to southbound I-5 near DuPont

DUPONT – If the weather cooperates, drivers on southbound Interstate 5 near Mounts Road may encounter overnight lane and ramp closures during the week of April 23 while contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

From Monday, April 23 through Friday, April 27, crews will close a single lane on southbound I-5 starting at 9 p.m. At 11 p.m., the Mounts Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close, and a second lane of southbound I-5 will close. The ramp will reopen at 5 a.m. each following day, with all lanes opening by 6 a.m.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.