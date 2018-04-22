PUBLIC HEARING: Subdivide 7 acres into 19 lots

The City of Lakewood Community Development Department will be holding a public hearing for a proposal that seeks to subdivide 7+ acres along Gravelly Lake Dr into 19 single family lots.

Entitle Fund Two LLC has proposed to subdivide 7.01 acres into nineteen (19) single family lots with associated open space. The applicant is utilizing the Planned Development District process as allowed under LMC 18A.40.500. The 19 single family lots will comply with the permitted use of single family level 1 development as allowed by R2 zoning. The proposed lots range in size from 10,000gsf to 19,700gsf. The existing house located on the property will be demolished. The subject site is located at 12404 & 12502 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW (APN#4725003073; 4725003074). Site and frontage improvements will be required.

The project materials for the Planned Development District (LU1800015) and Preliminary Plat (LU1800016), are available for review at the Community Development Department on the second floor of Lakewood City Hall. All persons may submit written comment on this project between April 5- 19, 2018, and/or testify at the public hearing.

PUBLIC HEARING:

DATE: April 26, 2018

TIME: 11:00am

PLACE: Lakewood City Hall Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

CONTACT INFORMATION: Courtney Brunell, Planning Manager; (253) 983-7839 or cbrunell@cityoflakewood.us.