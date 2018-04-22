Pardon our Progress – Road Closures and Ft. Steilacoom Park Updates

Submitted by Mary Dodsworth, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Director, City of Lakewood

This letter is to update you on the many projects occurring at Fort Steilacoom Park. The City has been fortunate to receive a number of grants, donations and allocations which has helped us update aging infrastructure and also improve new areas of the park. We hope you are enjoying the new trail and parking lot near Waughop Lake and will soon be able to reserve one of our new picnic shelters and benefit from the sport field improvements.

However, planning construction projects at a very active park site can be difficult and can create access issues and short-term inconveniences for park visitors. Our goal is to be as efficient as possible with our City resources as well as ensure a safe park experience for all.

Here’s what’s coming up next:

Construction on the main road will begin on Monday, April 23. Although access to the parking lot near the baseball fields will be maintained for most of the construction period, the main roadway (from Dresden Lane to Waughop Lake) will be closed (see map on back of this letter). We are closing the road to expedite the work and complete the construction as quickly as possible. We anticipate the project lasting 50 days.

Temporary Park Entry will be relocated to the southeast end of the park and vehicles will be using Angle Lane at Elwood Drive to access the main parking lot near the dog park and lake trail. If you are a pedestrian – please use care and caution around Angle Lane Road.

The playground, restroom building(s) and RC fly area will remain open but the parking lots associated with these activity areas will be closed during road construction. Individuals will need to park in designated areas and walk to these park activity areas.

Construction of The Pavilion in the Park, a new soccer field, and paving the soccer field parking lot are also occurring so some portions of Angle Lane near the park maintenance shop may be closed too at times for safety.

Please review the map and note the temporary park entry and parking area changes. Please look for informational signage to provide you with updates as changes may occur during construction. Also, please use care and caution when driving or walking in the park!

We will do our best to reduce any inconvenience to you and our park guests. If you see people driving in an unsafe manner or crossing into closed construction areas please call 911. Again, thank you for your patience. If you have questions or concerns you can email parks@cityoflakewood.us or call 253-983-7887.