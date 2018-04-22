Lane and ramp closures this week

Contractor crews also have lane and ramp closures scheduled this week for I-5, SR 7, I-705, SR 167 and SR 16 in Tacoma. Signed detours will be in place during the closures.

Monday, April 23

The northbound SR 7 on-ramp, southbound I-705 on-ramp, and the Pacific Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Pacific Avenue at South 32nd Street will be controlled by flaggers from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for sign installation.

Tuesday, April 24

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, April 25

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, April 26

Northbound I-5 exit to Portland Avenue will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Friday, April 27

All lanes of northbound I-5 will detour through the Portland Avenue interchange and across the new Puyallup River Bridge from 11:59 p.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday. Law enforcement will be at the Portland Avenue intersection to assist with traffic control.

Single and double lane closures are scheduled each night on northbound and southbound I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and S. 56th Street. Lane closures are also scheduled during overnight hours for eastbound State Route 16 between S. Union Avenue and S. Sprague Avenue.

More information about the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV construction can be found online at www.tacomatraffic.com.