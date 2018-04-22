April Meeting of Tahoma Fuchsia Society

Submitted by Nancy White

Planned Program by Ron Herzog on Triphylla Fuchsias. Join us Monday, April 23, 2018 at 7:00 PM.

Location: Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 8601 104th SW, Lakewood, WA 98498-4473 (Located 5 minutes from the Lakewood Town Center)

CONTACT TFS:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/tahomafuchsiasociety

EMAIL: tahomafuchsiasociety@gmail.com

PHONE: (253) 588-4541

Tahoma Fuchsia Society meets at 7:00 PM on the fourth Monday of every month, except for July (TFS Picnic), November, December (TFS Christmas Party). Purpose is to foster the knowledge, enjoyment and sharing of fuchsias beauty with members and the public. Annual Sale. Display Garden at Pt. Defiance Park.

Fuchsia Folks are Friendly Folks!